News

Diver from Huntington Beach reported missing near Santa Catalina Island

Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean.
Rescuers combed the waters Monday surrounding Catalina Island in search of a diver from Huntington Beach, Justin Hoang, 42, who was reported missing at 1 a.m. the same day.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Rescuers combed the waters surrounding Catalina Island in search of a Huntington Beach man who remained missing as of Monday afternoon, Oct. 3.

Justin Hoang, 42, was last seen wearing a black wet suit at about 1 a.m. Monday by the crew aboard the dive vessel, Cee Ray, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Aidan Cooney said. He remained unaccounted for as of 4:30 p.m. that day.

About 30 Coast Guard personnel operating two helicopters and two boats were dispatched to look for him. Local agencies were also participating in the search.

Details regarding what led up to Hoang’s disappearance were not immediately released. Coast Guard officials asked anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to call (310) 521-3801.

The operators of the diving boat Hoang was last seen on could not immediately be reached for comment.

Huntington Beach
Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

