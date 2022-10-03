Diver from Huntington Beach reported missing near Santa Catalina Island

Rescuers combed the waters surrounding Catalina Island in search of a Huntington Beach man who remained missing as of Monday afternoon, Oct. 3.

Justin Hoang, 42, was last seen wearing a black wet suit at about 1 a.m. Monday by the crew aboard the dive vessel, Cee Ray, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Aidan Cooney said. He remained unaccounted for as of 4:30 p.m. that day.

About 30 Coast Guard personnel operating two helicopters and two boats were dispatched to look for him. Local agencies were also participating in the search.

Details regarding what led up to Hoang’s disappearance were not immediately released. Coast Guard officials asked anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to call (310) 521-3801.

The operators of the diving boat Hoang was last seen on could not immediately be reached for comment.