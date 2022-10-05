Barricaded suspect in standoff with Costa Mesa police
Costa Mesa residents in the vicinity of 17th Street on the city’s west side were being advised to shelter in place Wednesday in response to a report of a possibly armed suspect barricaded in a building on Monrovia Avenue.
Police reported that officers were helping the Department of Justice serve a warrant on the 1700 block of Monrovia when the incident occurred, City News Service reported shortly after noon.
Nearby residents were being asked to shelter in place for the time being, while all others were advised by CMPD to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
