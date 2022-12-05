Snowflakes light up for love’s sake in Huntington Beach

Giant snowflakes on the Huntington Beach Pier got people in the holiday spirit Sunday night, during the annual Light a Light of Love ceremony.

Miss Huntington Beach Katie Chrisman, 19, passes out candy canes before the annual Light a Light of Love ceremony on Sunday. (James Carbone)

At 6 p.m., after a countdown by Mayor Barbara Delgleize and a drum roll by the Marina High band, more than 80 snowflakes were simultaneously lit on the pier and Main Street.

Light a Light of Love raises funds for Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, a 12-bed emergency crisis intervention refuge for homeless, runaway, abused and at-risk youth ages 11 to 17. Each of the 6-foot-tall snowflakes features a plaque below that can feature a saying or company logo.

Members of the Marina High School band smile as they wait for the annual Light a Light of Love ceremony on Sunday night. (James Carbone)

The event featured preshow entertainment by Beach Boys tribute band “Surf’s Up,” as well as a craft booth, the annual children’s holiday parade and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

This year marked the 26th year of the annual event.

Santa Claus, Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize and local dignitaries get ready for the light countdown Sunday. (James Carbone)

