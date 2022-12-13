Clear skies ahead, but temperatures to stay low through Friday in Orange County

It was raining, pouring and likely an old man was snoring somewhere in Southern California all weekend, and the storm clouds held out over Orange County through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service station in San Diego released a precipitation summary of rain totals with coastal Orange County, reporting that roughly 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain fell locally from Sunday night through Monday. In Anaheim, a new daily precipitation record was established on Sunday with a total of 1.33 inches of rain, beating out the previous 0.94 inch record set in 1989.

Costa Mesa residents reported on social media that hail rained down on their houses. In Fountain Valley, there were signs of fallen tree branches after winds that whipped through, and debris accumulated in parts of Huntington Beach.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service said in a forecast Tuesday that dry and cool conditions will continue to persist throughout the week, but daytime temperatures will begin to rise through Friday.

David Stanfield and Mario Fata walk along the beach among debris and trash near the mouth to the Santa Ana River. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Orange County Health Care Agency issued a cold temperature advisory on Monday.

County officials said forecasts indicate overnight temperatures could drop to the low 40s in some parts of inland and coastal Orange County and noted that colder than normal temperatures increase the risk for related illnesses like hypothermia, especially in those sensitive to weather changes.

“When prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures occurs, it is important to make certain that you are protected from hypothermia. In addition, it is critical to check that seniors who live alone, your neighbors, pets and vulnerable populations are safe during this time,” Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, county health officer and the agency’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Debris including a helmet and plastic bottles lay scattered on the beach at the mouth to the Santa Ana River. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.