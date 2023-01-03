Rainfall and high surf expected for Thursday in coastal Orange County

It looks like it’ll still be gray skies and rain for a few more days, but the sun is expected to shine again in coastal Orange County starting Friday.

Orange County will see scattered showers throughout Wednesday, though rain totals aren’t expected to reach more than a quarter of an inch that day. Thursday will be the day to look out for, as meteorologists at the National Weather Service station in San Diego described it as a “real drencher” with widespread rain expected to last throughout the day.

Over the New Year’s weekend, beginning Friday and ending Sunday, the total average rainfall in the drier parts of the region was about 1 inch, officials reported, while the wetter areas received an average of 2 inches. Similar amounts of rain are expected Thursday. Flooding is not expected in coastal Orange County.

Guests take cover at a recent water polo match at Newport Harbor High School during a rain downpour. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Coto de Caza saw about 3.62 inches of rainfall over the weekend and voluntary evacuations were in place for Silverado and Williams Canyon on New Years’ Eve through New Years’ Day for fear of possible debris flow in the burn scar of the 2020 Bond fire.

Waves are expected to be intense this Thursday. Meteorologist Brandt Maxwell said it’s possible that coastal Orange County will see the largest surf that it’s seen in almost a decade. Maxwell noted the last big surf event was in Huntington Beach, where waves reached 14 feet.

Waves Thursday are expected to average around 8 to 12 feet, though it will likely be higher in neighboring San Diego County. Maxwell said there was a chance for some sets of waves in the local waters to reach higher than 12 feet.

Rain droplets rest on poinsettia leaves at Sherman Library and Gardens in Newport Beach after passing rain storm. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

No precipitation is forecast for Friday and, at least for Southern California, will herald a drier weekend.

Stormy weather isn’t uncommon for this time of year, according to Maxwell, who noted the state’s wet season spans late November through mid-April.

“If we’re going to have rain, this is the time to get it,” he said.

This recent spate of storms was caused by atmospheric rivers coming from the Pacific Ocean, mixed with a low pressure trough over the region.

