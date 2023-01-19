1 wounded in shooting at Murdy park, suspect in custody

A shooting at Huntington Beach’s Murdy Park left a man wounded early Wednesday morning, and one person suspected in the attack was in custody.

Officers were summoned to reports of gunfire in the area shortly after midnight, Huntington Beach police said Thursday in a news release. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Meanwhile, officers searched the park with the aid of a drone. A suspect in the shooting was found hiding nearby and taken into custody.

David Castro Dias, 22, of Huntington Beach, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, according to online records. He was also booked in connection with an existing warrant stemming from a separate misdemeanor allegation.

He and the victim had gotten into a “confrontation” prior to the shooting, police said in their release. Further information was not immediately provided, and investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“At this time, there is no ongoing public safety threat,” HBPD officials said.

They asked anyone who might know anything that could help investigators to call them at (714) 375-5066. Tips can also be left anonymously with OC Crimestoppers at (855) 847-6227.

The shooting was unrelated to another that also left a person wounded in Huntington Beach this week, HBPD spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. That incident happened about 2 miles away on the 1500 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden avenue between Gothard Street and Beach Boulevard at around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

A suspect in that shooting was arrested later that evening in Bellflower. The wounded man remained in treatment as of Thursday and was expected to recover, Cuchilla said.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.