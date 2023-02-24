‘Historic’ storms make landfall in O.C.

In what has been described as a “historic” storm that even merited a blizzard warning in the Los Angeles area, Orange County appeared as of late Friday afternoon to so far have escaped the worst of the multiday event. Rain, pounding at times, swept over the coastal cities, but no local agencies had reported significant flooding or damage.

Rainfall totals in Orange County were projected to be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches between Thursday and Sunday both inland and on the coast, while the mountains were expected to see from 4 to 5 inches of the wet stuff. Meteorologists noted in interviews in advance of the storm that the county had already received above-average rainfall for this time of year.

A full rainbow appears in a beam of sunlight Friday as a rain storm flurry passes overhead on Lombardy Street in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Data at John Wayne Airport noted 8.63 inches of rainfall had been seen there as of Feb. 20 this year, up from the typical average of 7.84 inches during the same period.

Harsh winds precluded the storms that began Thursday. The National Weather Service station in San Diego released a statement Friday reporting winds of 43 mph at the Huntington Beach Pier, 38 mph in Laguna Beach and 35 mph at the Newport Pier.

Wind advisories are in effect through Saturday morning with gusts projected to remain around 25 to 35 mph, but could reach up to 50 mph in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, according to weather officials.

Flood watches will also remain in place for parts of Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties through Saturday evening. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday with rates expected to be 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain per hour.

