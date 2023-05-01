Advertisement
Scooter driver killed in Huntington Beach crash

The Huntington Beach Police Department.
(File Photo)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
The driver of a scooter that traveled against a red light into an intersection died after getting hit by a car in Huntington Beach Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Adams Avenue and Ranger Lane, between Brookhurst Street and the Santa Ana River. Traffic investigators believe a white Royal Alloy Grand Tourer scooter was headed west when it ran a red light and collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz C300, Huntington Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers found the 53-year-old driver of the scooter lying in the roadway, police said. Identified as a Huntington Beach resident, he later died at a hospital.

The 30-year-old driver of the car waited for authorities to respond after the crash. Investigators do not believe he was intoxicated at the time.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact HBPD traffic investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

