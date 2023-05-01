Scooter driver killed in Huntington Beach crash

The driver of a scooter that traveled against a red light into an intersection died after getting hit by a car in Huntington Beach Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at Adams Avenue and Ranger Lane, between Brookhurst Street and the Santa Ana River. Traffic investigators believe a white Royal Alloy Grand Tourer scooter was headed west when it ran a red light and collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz C300, Huntington Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers found the 53-year-old driver of the scooter lying in the roadway, police said. Identified as a Huntington Beach resident, he later died at a hospital.

The 30-year-old driver of the car waited for authorities to respond after the crash. Investigators do not believe he was intoxicated at the time.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact HBPD traffic investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670.