Times Community News wins 9 O.C. Press Club awards

Tony Axton, left, and Scott Loughner, right, battle it out during the Motorhome Madness demolition derby at the Orange County Fair on Aug. 3, 2022 in Costa Mesa. Andrew Turner’s story on the spectacle won first place for best music/entertainment story at the O.C. Press Club Awards.

Times Community News staff writers and contributors were honored with nine Orange County Press Club Awards on Thursday night, as the organization held its 2023 Excellence In Journalism awards gala at Anaheim Hills Golf Course.

Daily Pilot reporter Andrew Turner won first place in the best music/entertainment story category for his August 2022 piece on demolition derbies at the Orange County Fair.

Turner also earned second place in best political story for his article on an ugly election season in Laguna Beach city government last fall, and his reporting on Orange Coast College renaming its baseball facility in honor of its late coach was an honorable mention in the best feature story category.

“I appreciate the Orange County Press Club for bringing together and showcasing the work of many of the journalists following the issues that define our communities,” Turner said. “Competition brings out the best in people, and that holds true in covering the news. It is wonderful to see so many lending their voices to these stories. I am lucky to share this platform with my talented colleagues.”

Sara Cardine’s story on Stan Ross, also known as the “Metal Detector Man,” won third place in best profile at the O.C. Press Club Awards. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Daily Pilot reporter Lilly Nguyen finished second in best religion story for her piece on Newport Beach leaders coming together to honor Ukraine. In the best profile category, reporter Sara Cardine earned third place for her fun feature on Newport Beach’s “Metal Detector Man.”

“It’s so great to see our hard-working team reap recognition from the Orange County Press Club,” Daily Pilot executive editor Carol Cormaci said. “They put their hearts and souls into their work and it shows. Well done!”

Longtime Daily Pilot columnist Patrice Apodaca earned second place for the David McQuay Award for best columnist.

Sarah Mosqueda’s piece on Santa Ana-based singer-songwriter Ali Coyle won second place for best music/entertainment story at the Orange County Press Club Awards. (File Photo)

TCN publication TimesOC also fared well. Features writer Sarah Mosqueda finished second in the music/entertainment category for her May 2022 story on a Santa Ana-based wine director and music composer. Mosqueda’s story on Orange County’s vegan Mexican food movement took third place in the food/restaurant category.

TimesOC contributor Edwin Goei won second place in the best round-up or best-of category for his look into the county’s Asian fried chicken scene, and his October 2022 write-up of food at the Disneyland Resort took third in the best food/restaurant review category.