Fourth of July: A look at events in coastal O.C.

A large U.S. flag waves Thursday at the junction of Westminster Avenue and Robin Hood Place in Costa Mesa, where many homes are decorated in red, white and blue as the Fourth of July weekend approaches. On Monday, July 3, the city will host a free Independence Day celebration, from 5 to 11 p.m., at the Orange County fairgrounds. A fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m.

With the holiday weekend’s arrival comes the innumerable celebrations being held across much of coastal Orange County in honor of Independence Day. Here’s a roundup of events taking place in the Daily Pilot’s coverage area:

Costa Mesa

The city of Costa Mesa will be hosting an Independence Day event at the O.C. Fairgrounds on Monday, July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. Gates for the event will open at 4 p.m. and the event will be located in Lot A near Fair Drive. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and other picnic supplies. There will be activities and live music, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/community/annual-events/independence-day-celebration.

Huntington Beach

As usual, Huntington Beach is going all out to celebrate the holiday. The weekend celebrations started on Friday with a block party, but the Independence Day carnival starts Saturday and runs through Tuesday. Tickets for rides will be sold at the event only and the carnival will be going from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday; 12 to 10 p.m. every other day of the long holiday weekend. Admission is free.

Huntington Beach motorcycle police lead the parade at PCH and Main Street during the 2022 Independence Day celebration. (File Photo)

On Tuesday, the city will kick-off its Fourth of July celebrations with the Surf City 5K at 7 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m. and a fireworks show over the ocean at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit hb4thofjuly.org.

Laguna Beach

In Laguna Beach, the city fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, from Monument Point at Heisler Park. Monument Point will be closed all day, and the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will also be closed starting at 5:30 p.m. for the fireworks show preparation. City officials are warning of heavy traffic after the show.

Guests watch the fireworks show during a Fourth of July celebration in 2022. (James Carbone)

The Condor Squadron will conduct a flyover of the city at 5:45 p.m. Per longstanding regulations, residents are being asked to not use fireworks of any kind in the city, bring alcohol to the beaches, smoke in public spaces or use single-use plastics on beaches, trails or parks during the holiday.

For more information, visit lagunabeachcity.net/Home/Components/News/News/527/13.

Newport Beach

In Newport Beach, the 12th annual Fourth of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival will begin at 9 a.m. on the Fourth at West Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street. The community festival begins at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. at Channel Place Park, where there will be arts and crafts, lawn games, music and food for sale.

Additionally, the Old Glory Boat Parade will be making its return on the day of in Newport Harbor starting at 1 p.m. It is expected to end at 3:30 p.m. and the Condor Squadron WWII North American AT-6 Coastal Flyover is expected to pass over Newport Beach at 5:35 p.m.

Newport Beach firemen inspect mortars prior to the Fourth of July fireworks display at the Newport Dunes Resort in 2021. The Dunes are again celebrating Independence Day with special activities and fireworks. (Susan Hoffman)

The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina will also be holding its fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. which the city co-sponsors. The resort will also have an inflatable water park, food trucks and live music. Admission is free, though attendees will need to pay for parking. For more details, visit newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/fourth-of-july-information.