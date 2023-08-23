New restaurant at the end of Huntington Beach Pier opens for business
The restaurant at the end of the iconic Huntington Beach Pier has again changed hands.
Broad Street Oyster Co. opened in the space on Saturday.
Broad Street has its signature lobster roll — served either warm with butter or chilled with mayonnaise. Other seafood favorites include shrimp, fish and chips and the restaurant’s namesake, oysters. The menu also features a burger, salads and seafood tacos.
The chain was founded in Malibu in 2019 by Christopher Tompkins. Huntington Beach marks Broad Street’s fourth daily physical location, joining Malibu, Santa Barbara and the Los Angeles Grand Central Market.
It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The space housed Ruby’s Diner for 25 years before it closed in early 2021. A new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, opened in the spot in summer 2022 but was short-lived.
The location is famous for its red roof, which remains, as well as its nearly 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and the beach.
