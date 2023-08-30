Huntington Beach Union High School District students ‘starting to rally’ as school year begins

Members of the cheer squad greet students as they walk to class on the first day of the 2023-24 school year at Fountain Valley High on Wednesday.

Students arriving to Fountain Valley High School on Wednesday morning had plenty of people to greet them.

Fountain Valley Principal Paul Lopez and Athletic Director Roger Holmes stood on the sidewalk welcoming them back, as did Huntington Beach Union High School District Director of Student Services Courtney Robinson.

As the students turned toward campus, a giant balloon arch and cheerleaders welcomed the Barons back for the 2023-24 school year.

“Our kids are starting to rally and come back a little bit,” Lopez said. “We’re trying to do a lot of work on school culture, not only with students but with our staff, too. I think that makes a huge difference in how a school operates.”

Students crowd the quad as they walk to class on the first day of the school year at Fountain Valley High on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Wednesday was the first day of school in the Huntington Beach Union High School District, which includes six comprehensive high schools, a continuation high school, alternative school and adult school. Officials said the district projects to have about 14,000 total students this year.

Fountain Valley is the largest school in the district, with about 3,200 students. To that end of school spirit, Lopez said the front of the campus was recently painted, and new lettering was put on.

And, he noted, cheerleaders have been present at both of the Barons’ football games that happened before school started, which wasn’t the case in years past.

“The vibe that I get from the students, at least, is that this is normal,” longtime Fountain Valley English and journalism teacher Sean Ziebarth said. “Most of the students have moved on [from COVID-19], even last year. We’re just excited to be back with the students for another fun year of learning and ‘Baroning.’”

Members of the cheer squad greet students at Fountain Valley High on Wednesday. ( Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Two of the district’s high schools have new principals this year, as former Huntington Beach Principal Daniel Morris has moved to Edison. He was replaced on the Oilers’ campus by Principal Brenna Orr.

New e-bike, bicycle policy requiring training in place

The district, along with the Ocean View School District and Huntington Beach City School District, has teamed with the Huntington Beach Police Department for a new policy regarding bicycles and e-bicycles.

Middle and high school students who commute to school using bicycles or e-bicycles must participate in a comprehensive bicycle training program. Successful program completion will grant students a registration sticker, which authorizes them to ride an electric bicycle to school.

“We just want kids to be safe,” Lopez said. “You see [e-bikes] zipping around all over Huntington Beach. The traffic that we get out front [of the school on Bushard Street], there’s just a lot of it, so trying to make sure we keep those kids safe is a top priority for us.”

Students find their class on the first day of school at Fountain Valley High on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

That’s the same priority for the police department, HBPD Chief Eric Parra said.

“We are excited to collaborate with our local school districts to introduce this vital safety initiative,” Parra said in a statement. “By equipping young riders with essential skills and knowledge, we aim to ensure their safety while promoting responsible riding habits. This program exemplifies our commitment to fostering a safer community and empowering our youth to make informed decisions on the road.”

Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley elementary and middle schools return to class next week, after the Labor Day holiday. The first day of school is Tuesday in the Ocean View School District, Wednesday in the Fountain Valley School District and Thursday in the Huntington Beach City School District.