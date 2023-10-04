Costa Mesa rebukes state plan for Fairview Developmental Center, wants more housing

The state’s 114-acre Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa, seen in 2020, is being eyed by city officials for up to 2,300 residential units.

The state’s plan to redevelop part of the 114-acre Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa into a regional emergency operations center is getting pushback from city officials and residents, who view the property as a crucial site for needed housing.

Locals last Thursday showed up at the state-owned complex to learn more about a proposal by California’s Office of Emergency Services to build a 35,000-square-foot office, a warehouse for vehicle and commodity storage, a helipad and a 120-foot communication tower on a 15-acre portion of the property’s southwest corner.

Laura Masterson, a representative with Encinitas-based environmental consulting firm Dudek, explained the underutilized land, currently being decommissioned by the state, is ideally situated near major freeways and John Wayne Airport and tucked away from high-traffic areas.

The new Southern Region Emergency Operations Center would serve 11 Southern California counties and be a backup to a larger State Operations Center near Sacramento. A public comment period for the project’s draft Environmental Impact report is open through Oct. 20.

Masterson described potential impacts of the work, which could take three years to complete, on the Costa Mesa site, which has been deemed a historic site due to structures there that would be torn down to accommodate construction.

She said state officials also considered a scaled-down version of the project, which would reduce the center’s footprint by 1.75 acres and had also identified another 24-acre site in Tustin, currently not owned by the state, seen as an “environmentally superior alternative.”

“[This] was identified as superior because it wouldn’t involve the demolition of historic buildings,” Masterson explained.

In the course of over an hour, about three dozen speakers shared concerns about the impacts of a helipad, communication tower and vehicle storage, particularly if the city of Costa Mesa follows through with a plan to develop the remaining 94 or more acres into housing that could accommodate some 2,300 units.

Costa Mesa resident Flo Martin holds a sign expressing opposition to the state’s plan to build a 15-acre emergency operations center at Fairview Developmental Center. (Geoff West)

The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development has identified Fairview as a housing opportunity site, a designation codified in Costa Mesa’s general plan, a point brought up by numerous commenters last week.

“I thought it shocking this EIR is not going to have any discussion on population and housing, in light of the city’s general plan and the state’s ongoing plans to put housing on this site in the past,” said resident and former councilwoman Sandy Genis.

Jason Kenney, deputy director of real estate services for the state’s Department of General Services, told attendees CalOES would have the final say in the matter.

“There is always the opportunity to lobby the department itself, write the governor’s office or advocate to your representative state Assembly member and senator,” he said. “But it is something OES does have the legal authority to decide and approve.”

Undaunted, it appears Costa Mesa officials may be bracing for a fight. Councilwoman Andrea Marr said during a regular council meeting Tuesday the city’s collaborative approach may not be resonating.

“This is not going to work as it’s currently set up, and the council is working on how we can push back through all of the channels that we have legislatively and others,” she said.

Mayor John Stephens assured residents their concerns are being cataloged by the city, which is preparing to take action.

“I think it’s safe to say what you’re going to see is a full-court press by the city of Costa Mesa, and especially the mayor, to try to convince the state this is not the best place, under the circumstances, for an emergency operations center. We should be working on … housing.”

Laura Masterson, a representative of environmental consulting firm Dudek, addresses the public during a Sept. 28 meeting at Fairview Developmental Center. (Geoff West)

City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said staff was drafting a full response to the state’s draft EIR and would bring the document back in an Oct. 17 council meeting to receive public input.

“We’ll continue to have transparent conversations about this and the city’s reservations,” she said, indicating a lobbying trip to Sacramento was not out of the question. “We want to hear from the community.”

Residents wishing to send comments by mail by Oct. 20 may send them to: Ms. Terry Ash, Senior Environmental Planner, California Department of General Services Real Estate Division, Project Management and Development, 2635 North First St. Suite 149, San Jose CA 95134.