Around Town: Newport Beach Film Festival returns Thursday

Audiences gather outside the theater during the Newport Beach Film Festival’s opening night screening of “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” at the Regal Edwards Big Newport in 2022.

The 24th annual Newport Beach Film Festival kicks off this Thursday.

The festival will run until Oct. 19 and is expected to screen about 91 films throughout its seven-day run.

On opening night, the Newport Beach Film Festival will show “The Absence of Eden” at the Regal Edwards Big Newport on 300 Newport Center Drive at 7:30 p.m. The screening will include the film’s director, Marco Perego, followed by the festival’s opening night celebration at Fashion Island. Tickets for the festival’s closing night film, “The Holdovers,” are already sold out.

To purchase tickets or see the lineup, visit newportbeachfilmfest.com.

Sixth annual Run 4 Sharks and Ocean Health Fair this weekend

The sixth annual Run 4 Sharks and Ocean Health Fair takes place Saturday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. Runners will be able to participate in a 5K or a 1 mile run around the Newport Dunes starting at 9 a.m. with registration to begin at 8 a.m. As part of the event, there will be education booths that feature the Cal State Long Beach Shark Shack, the Newport Back Bay Center and other health and ocean nonprofits providing education and exhibits.

Advertisement

A lifeguard simulation of a shark rescue will take place with the Huntington Beach Marine Safety, and health providers will demonstrate how to apply a tourniquet. All proceeds will support Shark Stewards’ youth ocean education program and beach cleanups in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

“Seven years ago, I was bitten by a great white shark while swimming at Corona del Mar. It’s been a long road, but I am excited to run and be supported by the shark and ocean communities in our sixth event to benefit Shark Stewards youth education,” said Maria Korcmaros, a shark attack survivor, director of the event and Southern California Chair for Shark Stewards in a statement on the event. “This is a great opportunity to get out and in nature and do something healthy while supporting ocean health — especially for the kids.”

OCMA celebrates first anniversary

The Orange County Museum of Arts is celebrating its first anniversary in its new building with events this weekend and continuing through Oct. 15. Visitor Appreciation Day kicks off the festivities on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. with a special postcard giveaway. Visitors are encouraged to write a message for a loved one with the museum to mail it for them. More events will be held throughout the week, and interested readers can check the schedule at ocma.art/calendar/ocma-first-anniversary-celebration-week. Admission is free.

Edison scholarships open for applications

Edison International annually awards scholarships to some 30 high school seniors with goals of entering a STEM field. Students within Southern California Edison’s service area are able to apply for the $50,000 scholarship award paid over four years and receive a paid summer internship with the company after their first year of school. The deadline to apply is Jan. 23. For more details and to apply, visit edison.com/community/edison-scholars.

OCC Planetarium to host viewing event for solar eclipse

The OCC Planetarium is opening its doors to the public to participate in a viewing event of an annual solar eclipse on the planetarium’s telescopes on Oct. 14. The so-called “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America and is said to be the last visible solar eclipse from the U.S. until June 21, 2039. Solar telescopes will be available during the event and located in Lot E and the telescope farm near the planetarium. Eclipse glasses will also be available for purchase.

Guests are invited to come at 8 a.m. to see the peak of the solar eclipse at between 9:15 to 9:25 a.m. The event will conclude at noon. A special presentation will be held inside of the dome theater. Parking is free and will be available at Lot E and Lot D.

Vanguard University announces new hires

The Costa Mesa-based private university announced late September three new key staff on its team — one of whom is a new faculty director. Michael Shurance has joined on as the associate vice president, graduate and professional strategy and enrollment, Stacey Sandeford-Lyons as the dean of student success and academic services and Joanne Van Boxtel as the associate professor and faculty director of special education.

“We are excited to share these three new appointments, as we bring in experienced leaders who will propel the university forward and who understand the changing landscape of higher education,” Vanguard President Michael Beals said in a statement.

Jan’s Health Bar opens sixth location at Bella Terra

Jan’s Health Bar is opening its second location in Huntington Beach this month at Bella Terra. The new location comes on the heels of the brand’s 50th anniversary. Owner Poppy Holguin, who purchased the original restaurant from founder Jan Gaffney in 2010, said in a statement announcing the new location Monday, “To open a second store in Huntington Beach is truly special.

“This location not only allows us to serve more of Huntington Beach, but it allows us to bring our mission of affordable, vibrant and healthy cuisine to the neighboring communities of Fountain Valley, Westminster and Garden Grove.”

The restaurant also has other locations in Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar and Irvine.