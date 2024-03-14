Huntington Beach man in jail on suspicion of murder for shooting near Murdy Park

Huntington Beach police are seeking information from the public after a man was found near a local park Wednesday night with multiple gunshot wounds, leading to the arrest of one local man.

Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said a report came into the station at around 8:30 p.m. Monday regarding a possible shooting at the intersection of Sabot Lane and Maddox Drive, near the city’s Murdy Park.

“[Officers] responded and found a male adult with gunshot wounds that are non life-threatening,” she said Thursday of the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital. “The victim did not know the suspect.”

Detectives arrived on scene and created a perimeter around the intersection, according to Cuchilla. Their efforts eventually led them to identify and locate the suspect — Taylor Cosner, 27, of Huntington Beach — who was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Further information regarding how, when and where detectives located Cosner is not yet being released to the public as an investigation is still ongoing, and it is unclear if the firearm used in the shooting has been located.

Cuchilla said police believe a male bystander may have been walking a dog at the time of the incident and are encouraging that person, or any other possible witnesses, to come forward to aid the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R. Chen at (714) 536-5653. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app via smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play) or by visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.