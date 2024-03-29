Newport Beach celebrates its latest and largest public pier

Representatives of the city of Newport Beach, the County of Orange and the Irvine Co. stand on the dock of the Balboa Marina Public Pier during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Newport Beach debuted its newest — and largest — public pier on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Officials from the city of Newport Beach, the Irvine Co. and the county of Orange gathered to celebrate the opening of Balboa Marina Public Pier.

The new pier is located just south of Coast Highway and west of Bayside Drive.

“Here in Newport Beach, we have the largest recreational harbor west of the Mississippi,” Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill said. “More access is important, and this is a long time coming. We’re really excited, because we know that what this is going to do is not just increase all of the opportunities people have to be in our harbor, but also open up a new gateway to our city, to allow more folks to come here, enjoy themselves and go and shop local.”

The Balboa Marina Public Pier debuted Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Newport Harbor. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Balboa Marina Public Pier features 26 new private Irvine Co. docks as well as new public docks that can fit up to 12 smaller, Duffy-sized vessels or several larger vessels. The public docks are free for public use for up to three hours and offer opportunities to visit popular restaurants, trails and recreational activities nearby.

The pier has been more than a decade in the making. City Harbor Commission chairman Steve Scully said a Harbor Commission study in 2013 identified a couple of critical locations for public access.

“With the construction of the Central Avenue Pier in 2016 and this location today, all of you have provided critical safety assets and access to Newport Harbor,” Scully said. “There’s nothing like Newport Harbor in the western United States, if not the country. We have such an incredible history of unmatched saltwater recreation for a remarkable city and a dynamic economy. Through these significant improvements like this brand-new public dock, our city continues to build opportunities for more access to our harbor, for everyone to enjoy this crown jewel that we call Newport Harbor.”

Newport Beach public works director Dave Webb stands next to a public dock marker post as he addresses the audience at Friday’s ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The project is a public-private partnership, with part of the pier’s water area located on tidelands owned by the county. Estimated at $9 million, it was financed and constructed by the Irvine Co., as part of a deal with the California Coastal Commission that allows for expansion of the adjacent private marina.

The County Board of Supervisors voted to grant control of the tidelands property to Newport Beach in 2022. The city will own, maintain and operate the new pier.

Supervisor Katrina Foley, whose Fifth District spans 31 miles of coastline south to San Clemente, attended Friday’s ribbon cutting and gave comments, as did state Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon hands a certificate of recognition to an Irvine Co. representative at Friday’s ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think the Irvine Co. did an amazing job of building this out,” Foley said. “I remember about a month ago I was on an electric boat with my family, and we were sort of touring around here and went into the little public dock area. It’s easy, accessible and really a fun way for the community to enjoy these public tidelands.”

Foley said she asked for the inclusion of an accessible lift for the new pier.

“It’s important to include our disabled community members who still want to enjoy the water and all of the beautifulness that being on the bay and in the ocean brings, in terms of mental health and wellness,” she said.