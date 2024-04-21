Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Ghost with the most: ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ haunts the Segerstrom Center
- New ordinance will allow digital sign facing 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley
- Disney union workers rally for better pay ahead of contract fight
- An economic report touts Disneyland’s expansion. Why can’t the public read it?
A2
- Irvine Unified School District receives $2 million for arts, music, science
- Renovated Knott’s Hotel honors Walter and Cordelia Knott’s hospitality
A4
A5
A6
- Mailbag: Whose ‘agenda’ is at work at the library?
- Apodaca: Huntington Beach Library pros must not be usurped by City Council
- A Word, Please: Coffee-shop prompt stirs ChatGPT to brew up bland copy
- Commentary: Empowering older adults in Orange County through nutrition
A8
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.