Hawaiian shirts, cheeseburger hats encouraged for spectators of this year’s Balboa Island Parade

Parade co-chairs Gail Vasterling and Jack Callahan, wearing signature parade hats, are ready for this year’s 29th Balboa Island Parade on Sunday, June 2.

Calling all Parrot Heads to the Balboa Island Parade on Sunday, June 2, for a laid-back happening.

In honor of the parade’s 29th year, the Balboa Island Improvement Assn. chose as its theme “Balboa Island in Paradise — A tribute to Jimmy Buffett.”

“So, bring your beach chairs and come dressed in your favorite cheeseburger, pirate, parrot or fin hat, flip-flops and tropical shirt,” said Gail Vasterling, co-chair of the event with Jack Callahan.

“I’m Jack’s wing-woman,” laughed Gail. “I’m behind the scenes, doing publicity, assigning volunteers, purchasing giveaways, trophies and also joining the team of judges.”

Vasterling has been involved with the parade for the last 15 years, after being inspired by the event’s patio chair drill team performance.

“I was at the parade and I saw the patio chair drill team, and that’s when I decided I wanted to be part of that,” Vasterling said. “And when I was asked by the B.I.I.A. to do publicity for the parade, I retired my plastic patio chair after eight years.”

According to Callahan, the parade committee of more than 60 volunteers starts preparing six months in advance with monthly meetings until May when they meet weekly. “We have a packed house with all the volunteers at every meeting at Wilma’s Patio,” said Callahan. “This year we put a lot of effort into the after-party as well.”

Among the 100 traditional favorite entries are kids on bikes, dogs, Keystone Kops, the USC marching band and cheer team, local school bands, decorated golf carts, vintage cars, local dignitaries, motorcycle police and first responders.

Cowboys on horseback will return for the 29th annual Balboa Island Parade on June 2. (Susan Hoffman)

Horses will be back this year by popular demand following the successful equestrian-themed parades of the last two years.

“New this year is the Orange County Parrot Head Club,” Vasterling said. “They signed up after they learned that we were paying tribute to Jimmy Buffett.”

“I’m encouraging the people who are attending to wear anything that they would wear to a Jimmy Buffett concert,” said club president Dan Watts, who will don a large cheeseburger hat. “There will be at least a dozen of us dressed in Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts and hats while carrying an 8-foot banner with our club emblem.”

The not-for-profit organization gets together once a month combining fun in the way of Jimmy Buffett-style entertainment while raising money for charities like Ronald McDonald House or gathering backpacks for school kids. “The most important thing about our organization is ‘Party With a Purpose,’” explained Watts. “The big thing Jimmy always wanted from his fan clubs is that they were doing a good thing for the community.”

This year’s Balboa Island Parade is themed “Balboa Island in Paradise – A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.” Above, the late music legend performs on July 4, 2018, in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Capital Concert)

The parade’s after-party, featuring Trop-Rock musician Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band, begins immediately after the parade, between the fire station and Village Inn. The tribute band celebrates the life and music of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band.

Fans celebrate Buffett’s optimistic view of life recalling his own words, ”Helping people forget their troubles for a couple of hours.”

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from the Balboa Island bridge, which closes to cars at 10:45 a.m. The parade travels down the center of Marine Avenue until it reaches Park Avenue, where it ends.

Last year the attendance reached a record number of 5,000, according to organizers.