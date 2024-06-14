Huntington Beach Oilers forge into future

A senior waves to loved ones in the stands during her graduation ceremony at Huntington Beach High on Wednesday.

The 118th graduating class for Huntington Beach High School entered their high school careers in 2020.

Four years later, they’ve been through a lot, but 718 graduates were able to move their tassels to the left after graduating on Wednesday afternoon at Cap Sheue Field.

Kai Staley shakes hands with fellow seniors before walking to their commencement ceremony at Huntington Beach High on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

First-year Principal Brenna Orr said she recognized that graduates were probably facing a whirlwind of emotions as they left, but she told them to fear not because they were ready.

“As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that success isn’t just about the accolades and achievements,” she told them. “It’s about kindness and relationships. Remember to be kind to yourselves and to others, and use the knowledge and skills you’ve gained here to make a positive impact on the world.”

A senior backflips after receiving his diploma from Huntington Beach High on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

Two Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts MMET students, Brayden Nguyen and Andrew Selecky, performed a medley of cover songs via guitar. They closed out the performance with “Santeria” by Sublime.

Hunter Barker gave the senior speech, making the crowd laugh by telling how his crush on actress Megan Fox has evolved over the years. ASB President Quinn Snowdon was the master of ceremony, and Catherine Dosier performed the national anthem.

Seniors toss their caps into the air upon confirmation of their graduation from Huntington Beach High School on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

“We are here, look around and soak it in,” Barker said. “Some of us got here through hard work and studying, and some of us with ChatGPT and cramming 10 minutes before class. All that matters is we made it, and each and every one of you should be proud.”