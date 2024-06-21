Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, June 21, 2024

Front page of the Daily Pilot e-newspaper for Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.

Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.

daily-pilot-e-newspaper-for-june-21-2024.pdf Daily Pilot e-newspaper for Friday, June 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading.

Friday’s coverage includes these stories:

A1



A3



A4

