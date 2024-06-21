Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, June 21, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Junior lifeguards hit the waves in Newport Beach as season kicks off
- Former site of Costa Mesa’s RVCA apparel store being eyed for live/work housing
- Fountain Valley Police Chief Matthew Sheppard to call it a career
- Police arrest 7, cite 21 during a Friday night DUI checkpoint in south Laguna Beach
- Costa Mesa Steelers coached themselves to Super Bowl win, honoring late mentor
