Crowds mark America’s birthday as Huntington Beach hosts its 120th annual Fourth of July parade

Local Boy Scout troops hold the historic Freedoms Flag for the start of Huntington Beach’s 120th annual Fourth of July Parade along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.

Overcast skies did not dampen the patriotism for thousands of spectators in Huntington Beach on Thursday morning.

The city hosted its 120th annual Fourth of July parade, billed as the largest Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi River.

World War II Veteran Darrel Walter, left, and Desert Storm Veteran Vince Romao, right, take part in Huntington Beach’s 120th annual Fourth of July parade along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Community groups, bands and floats paraded up Main Street, after beginning the 2.5-mile route at Pacific Coast Highway and 9th Street. All seven City Council members also participated in the parade.

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark waves during the 120th annual Fourth of July parade along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Thursday. (James Carbone)

This year’s parade, as usual, included several grand marshals. The teen grand marshal was Huntington Beach sports star Fifi Garcia, while the musical grand marshal was Kyle Schuesler.

Jeff Deffenbaugh was the surfing grand marshal, while Robyne Wood of Robyne’s Nest was the community grand marshal.

Teen Grand Marshall Fifi Garcia, left, and guest smile during Huntington Beach’s Fourth of July parade. (James Carbone)

Thursday’s festivities also included the Surf City Run 5K before the parade. Live entertainment followed throughout the afternoon before the city hosted fireworks over the ocean at 9 p.m.

More than 500,000 people were expected to visit Surf City over the course of the day for the celebration.

Members of Mrs. Roper Romps raise their glasses and cheer during Huntington Beach’s Fourth of July parade. (James Carbone)

The party continued in Huntington Beach on Friday night, with a block party featuring music from Redneck Rodeo and the Ramsey Brothers Band.