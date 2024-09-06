Blessing of the Waves returns to Huntington Beach to offer unity

Rabbi Stephen Einstein of Congregation B’nai Tzedek blows the shofar during the 2022 edition of the Blessing of the Waves ceremony in Huntington Beach.

In many ways, the Blessing of the Waves is uniquely a Huntington Beach tradition.

The 17th annual event that celebrates unity and spirituality in the community returns Sunday evening at Pier Plaza.

There will be music and dancing and prayer, culminating in a paddle out.

The Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council presents the Blessing of the Waves each year.

“The reason we do this is to build bridges in the community, and not just between faith groups,” GHBIC President Jynene Johnson said. “That’s a major mission, of course, within all faith groups to build a bridge, but also between all walks of life, those that don’t even necessarily have a designated faith. We’re bringing people that all appreciate the same great things that we enjoy in our community. The water and the ocean, we all benefit from it in many ways.”

Sunday’s event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with music from Crew 52 Lifeguard Band, a group which is made up of retired Huntington Beach lifeguards. The program starts at 6 p.m.

This year, the Blessing of the Waves will give special recognition to several nonprofit organizations that enhance the beaches and ocean. Local high school surfers will also speak.

“Interfaith leaders are presenting a short message about the spirituality and the blessing of God’s creation, more or less, from different faith traditions,” Johnson said. “We have four or five different faith traditions represented on the program. It’s an interfaith program, so there you go.”

The paddle out will follow the program at about 6:45 p.m., Johnson said.

Elaine Bauer Keeley, the daughter of the late former Huntington Beach Mayor Ralph Bauer, is the chairperson of the event. Her father was one of the original founders of the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council in 1996.

Christy Hernandez of Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church performs during the 2022 Blessing of the Waves ceremony in Huntington Beach. (File Photo)

In its early years, the Blessing of the Waves was held at the break of dawn by the late Father Christian Mondor of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church, another Interfaith Council founder. This is the second year the event will be held in the evening rather than the morning, as many religious leaders tend to be busy on Sunday mornings.

“I’ve been to lots of these through the years,” Keeley said. “There’s always music and dance and just thoughtful consciousness about who we are on this little blue planet that’s our spaceship through the universe, and how respectful we should be of all that happens. Any time people can get inspired to be part of the community and give service, and feel that energy from others, those are the kinds of things we want to do and participate in.”

The paddle out will feature surfers forming a circle in the water, signifying solidarity and remembrance. Johnson said a Marine Safety boat will be present to make sure everyone stays safe, and a spiritual leader will come out and give a blessing.

Interfaith Council officials are well aware that Huntington Beach is in the midst of a tense election season, but the Blessing of the Waves may provide respite for some residents.

“When you’re all participating at something at the ocean, nobody’s talking about whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat,” Johnson said. “You’re just all enjoying the same thing.”