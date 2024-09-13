Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Sept. 13, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Huntington Beach police, fire vehicle wraps bring awareness to prostate cancer
- County ends arrangement with Be Well to run Mental Health and Wellness campus
- Newport Beach City Council endorses Prop. 36, harsher penalties for theft and drug crimes
- Costa Mesa’s ARTventure to bring art-making to the masses in weeklong format
Inside
