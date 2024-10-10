New $150K Cybertruck to support Irvine Police’s D.A.R.E. outreach meets mixed reactions

Irvine Police unveiled a Tesla Cybertruck purchased to support their anti-substance abuse outreach on Tuesday, a day after a fifth recall was announced in the vehicle’s first year of production.

The sharp-angled stainless steel vehicle cost $132,363 to purchase and $20,811 to outfit with a light bar, siren, custom graphics and other equipment. The price tag on a standard patrol vehicle is around $116,000, Irvine Police spokesman Kyle Oldoerp said.

“That car is expected to last three to four years as a patrol vehicle,” Oldoperp said. “This [Cybertruck] is in the $150,000 range, but we expect it to last in our fleet for at least 10 years.”

Advertisement

The Cybertruck can respond to calls for service, and as an off-road capable vehicle it may be useful for getting in and out of rough terrain in an emergency, Oldoerp said. But it wasn’t meant to be used predominantly as a patrol car. Its main function is to promote the police department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program at seminars and outreach events.

“When you have a Cybertruck roll up with D.A.R.E. graphics it’s way different than having a marked police car that pulls up,” Oldoerp said. “And that curiosity, that excitement, that interaction with the police officers, that’s what we’re really after.”

The department has purchased numerous vehicles to attract attention to the D.A.R.E. program over the decades. These include a PT Cruiser and a lifted fourthgeneration Toyota Hilux pickup truck outfitted with off-road tires and yellow, red and pink racing graphics.

A fourth-generation Toyota pickup was one of several vehicles purchased and customized to promote the Irvine Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program over the decades. The latest is a Cybertruck that cost about $150,000. (Courtesy of the Irvine Police Department)

But over the years critics have questioned the effectiveness of such programs, especially in light of the ongoing death toll of the opioid epidemic. Irvine is one of only two agencies in California that still run a D.A.R.E. program, Oldoerp said.

“When I was in school it was about drugs, tobacco, alcohol,” Oldoerp said. “I know there’s been a lot of questions, studies about the effectiveness of the program. But we’re really proud to have a D.A.R.E. program and the program has really evolved. It’s now about self esteem. It’s about making good decisions. It’s about anti-bullying. It’s about making good life choices.”

The D.A.R.E. Cybertruck was purchased at the start of the summer but officially went into service Tuesday. On Monday, Tesla announced a recall on the vehicles because of reports their rear-view cameras weren’t switching on fast enough while backing up.

That’s the fifth recall on Cybertrucks Tesla has issued in the first year of the vehicle’s production. Other issues include failing windshield wipers, faulty accelerator pedals and exterior trim that could dislodge and become a hazard for other motorists.

Oldoerp said the police department is aware of the recalls and has had all of them sorted in a timely manner at a nearby Tesla service facility. No issues have been reported in the few days since it has gone into service.

Meanwhile, online reactions to the vehicle have been mixed, at best. As of Thursday evening a only a handful of over 250 commenters responding to a Facebook post unveiling the Cybertruck expressed support for the D.A.R.E. program and the purchase of the new vehicle. But numerous people described it as a “waste of money.”

At least one commenter noted that the $150,000 price tag of the Tesla might have covered a police officer’s annual salary. Several pointed out that Rivian is an Irvine-based manufacturer of EVs and suggested that purchasing one of its vehicles would support a local brand.

Oldoerp said Rivian was considered early on in the acquisition process, but city officials ultimately decided that the Cybertruck would best suit their purposes. It was meant to be a conversation starter, and it’s fair to say it has gotten some in the community talking.

The Cybertruck is just one of several vehicles purchased using state grants for the replacement of gas-powered vehicles with EVs in city fleets. The police department also has four Ford Lightnings used by civilian park safety officers to patrol Irvine’s Great Park.

Police departments in other Southern California cities have also incorporated EVs into their fleets. In April, the Anaheim Police Department announced the purchase of six Tesla Model Ys as part of pilot program to test out the SUVs. The South Pasadena Police Department replaced all of its black-and-whites with 10 Model Ys and 10 Model 3 sedans for administrators in late July.