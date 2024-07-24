A Cybertruck is added to the Irvine Police Department fleet. Don’t expect to see it on patrol

The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla’s design studio in 2019 in Hawthorne. Irvine police plan to use their vehicle solely for community outreach, the department says.

It is official — a Cybertruck is about to make its debut as a police vehicle.

Irvine police announced Tuesday the department plans to add a Cybertruck to its fleet of patrol cars in the south Orange County city, making it one of the first — if not the first — police department in the nation to use the head-turning all-electric Cybertruck.

“Coming soon to Irvine,” the department posted on X, along with a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck outfitted with sleek red and blue lights on the roof and front of the vehicle.

But don’t expect to see the angular electric car involved in any high-speed chases.

The truck, which starts at just over $60,000, will be used solely for community outreach, said Sgt. Karie Davis, a spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department.

“It’s not a patrol car,” she said in an email. “It will be used for community relations.”

Irvine Councilmember Tammy Kim said the city took possession of the car this month. The Cybertruck was obtained as a replacement to another police vehicle in the department’s fleet, Kim said.

“It’s something fun to outreach, to capture the attention and imagination of the community,” Kim said. “In addition, it’s something to get people to talk about public safety and the police department as an example of Irvine’s sustainability goals.”

In 2021, the city adopted a plan to cut emissions, with reduction targets set for 2030, 2035 and 2045. Part of those plans, Kim said, is transitioning the city’s vehicles — including police cars — into electric vehicles.

Last year, the city received $990,000 from the state for Irvine police to purchase electric vehicles to patrol the Great Park, a former Marine air station converted for recreational uses. The police department currently has two electric Ford Lightning trucks assigned to the park.

But electric patrol vehicles have proven to be more challenging for police departments because the vehicle must continuously run a number of systems while on patrol, Kim said.

Anaheim police recently introduced Tesla Model Y vehicles in their department. South Pasadena police have also purchased Teslas.

But Cybertrucks, which are advertised as having dent-resistant doors and off-roading capability, have recently caught the attention of other police departments as a possible option.

In May, the California-based company UP.FIT released images of a modified Cybertruck which it said was fitted with ballistic protection, Starlink Internet access and off-road capability.

Earlier this month, 404 Media reported that Anaheim police were in contact with the company, and interested in making Anaheim the first U.S. city with a Cybertruck.

“I spoke with the Chief yesterday and we still want to be the first police agency to have a Cybertruck,” Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher wrote to UP.FIT, 404 Media reported. “If anyone can make that happen, I know it is you!”

That title may now belong to Irvine police.

Kim said she was not sure if Irvine, which carries the unofficial title as the U.S. safest city of its size based on FBI violent crime statistics, is the first city to own the electric truck. But she said she’s excited to have the vehicle to engage the community.

“It shows that our Irvine Police Department is thinking outside the box, that we’re being a bit creative in how we’re approaching the community,” she said.

It’s unclear how much the vehicle cost the city, which directs about 42.2% of its overall $263.4 million budget in 2024-25 to public safety.

Police officials said a debut date for the department’s Cybertruck had not yet been set and, for now, there are no plans to purchase a second.

Asked about the cost, Irvine police directed a reporter to file a public records request.