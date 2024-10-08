Fifth Cybertruck recall within the first year of the vehicle’s release

A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, December 2023. Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fifth time in the U.S. to fix problems with a delay in the rearview display.

Within the first year of launching its heavily anticipated Cybertruck, Telsa announced a fifth recall for the electric vehicle, this time involving a delay in the rearview camera display that can impair a driver’s visibility and increase the risk of collision.

In an announcement, Tesla said the recall involved all Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023 and Sept. 13, 2024, with software that isn’t booting up the rearview display images within a required two seconds.

If the driver starts backing up before the vehicle system completes its shut down and boot-up, the rearview image may not display within in a timely manner, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report.

The display currently may appear blank for 6 to 8 seconds, according to the report.

Tesla identified 45 warranty claims and four field reports that may be related to the issue but the company stated its not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths relating to the problem.

The electric vehicle company is remedying the issue by asking owners to update the vehicle’s software using a wireless network connection.

Cybertruck owners can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by typing their vehicle identification number on either the Tesla VIN Recall Search online site or the NHTSA VIN Recall site.

This is only the latest recall of the much-hyped truck.

Telsa won’t disclose how many Cybertrucks are included in its quarterly sales reports but industry experts and Tesla followers estimate that as many as 27,185 trucks may be on the road today.

Recall announcements for the stainless-steel-clad electric pickup began in February when Tesla recalled nearly all of its vehicles including the Cybertruck because some warning lights on the instrumental panel — the brake, park and antilock brake indicators — were too small, making it hard to read.

A second recall announcement came in April that was due to a faulty accelerator pedal. The accelerator pedal would dislodge or come loose when high force was applied, according to the traffic safety agency’s report.

In June, the Cybertruck had two reported issues, one involving its trim that, if it came off, would become a road hazard to other cars, increasing the risk of injury or collision. According to the report, the “cosmetic applique” along with the exterior of the trunk bed trim may have not been installed correctly, which could cause the trim to become loose or separate altogether.

Owners also received a letter from the traffic safety agency within the same month that warned that the Cybertruck’s windshield wiper motor was failing. In the company’s recall announcement, Tesla said the front windshield wiper may stop functioning due to electrical over-stress.

Musk’s “most unique thing on the road” hit the pavement four years after it was unveiled amid much fanfare and a botched demonstration of its shatter-resistant windows.