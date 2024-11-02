Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach man goes viral, gets sober with help of 87-year-old landlord
- Let’s Go Costa Mesa! City launches free zero-emission, in-town ridesharing service
- Newport Beach police welcome Poncho, the department’s newest equine officer
- Hundreds more vote centers to open Saturday across Orange, L.A.
Inside
