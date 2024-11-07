Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘HB3’ likely win spots on Huntington Beach City Council, forming an all-conservative dais
- Incumbent Bob Whalen, challenger Hallie Jones lead Laguna City Council race
- Candidates backed by current Newport Beach council members win big at the polls
- Costa Mesa church members forego politics for peace during election night vigil
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.