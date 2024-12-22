Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Second Harvest Food Bank enjoys life on the farm
- Diocese of Orange settles Mater Dei sex abuse case for $3.5 million, 2 more cases expected
- Youth keep LibroMobile rolling, even as the bookstore faces closure
Inside
- Visit Anaheim CEO publicly apologizes for comments critical of oversight
- Café under construction in Costa Mesa’s Lions Park expected to open in fall 2025
- High school student helps girls break boundaries in STEM with Girls Inc.
- Apodaca: Driving responsibly is a gift that could last a lifetime
- Mailbag: Decision to boycott H.B. proves grounded
- An Italian chef brings panettone home to O.C. for the holidays
