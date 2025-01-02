Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Edison girls’ soccer outlasts rival for Excalibur tournament title
- Huntington Beach voters will likely decide library issues
- Pacifica Christian High proposes conversion of offices and storage into athletic facility
- A string of fires keeps crews busy in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley and Newport Beach
Inside
