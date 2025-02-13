Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach commission approves ‘MAGA’ plaque for Central Library 50th anniversary
- Commune or cult? Costa Mesa’s Piecemakers shuttered after $4.5M court judgment
- Committee appointments, street improvements, Buck Gully rehab greenlit by Newport Beach City Council
- Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates takes position with Trump’s U.S. Department of Justice
- Huntington Beach congregation evicted from sanctuary where it has held services for nearly 60 years
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.