Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 9, 2025
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Printmaking emerges anew in ‘Metamorphosis’ at Irvine Fine Arts
- La Palma City Council denies sketchy spa a permit for massages after inspection
- Grinding on stagnating wages, baristas at Via Lido Starbucks in Newport Beach petition to form union
- Redevelopment plan to be submitted for Neighborhood Congregational Church site in Laguna Beach
Inside
- Anaheim Elementary School District trustee ousted by board vote
- Artesia Mayor Ali Taj hopes to earn O.C.’s vote for the 67th Assembly District
- Bowers Museum offers free admission to ‘Eternal Garden’ for SoCal Museum Free-for-All day
- Fan favorite sweets and many new treats at Disney Food & Wine Festival
- Hilbert Museum celebrates anniversary with art talks, lectures
Forum
- Mailbag: Who was that guy at the Spaghetti Bender?
- A Word, Please: ‘Because’ and the reason it could wreck a sentence
