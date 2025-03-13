Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, March 13, 2025
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Sage Hill executes late for win over Windward in Division I regional final
- District officials approve cuts to OCC children’s center, despite pitch to grow revenue
- Police release body cam footage depicting Feb. 1 fatal shooting of homicide suspect at Newport Beach Pier
- Pat Burns talks business at annual Huntington Beach mayor’s breakfast event
Inside
- Trial begins for man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in Costa Mesa
- 1 wounded in Corona del Mar shooting
- Huntington City Beach to host Wango Tango concert in May
