Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 30, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Yorba Linda’s decommissioned street signs are collectible pieces of city heritage
- Where have all the horses gone? O.C. fair officials vow a return, but some are skeptical
- Contractor for taxpayer-funded projects in Newport Beach, Anaheim, other cities faces wage theft allegations
- Irvine delays adopting climate plan on achieving carbon neutrality by 2040
Inside
- Anaheim backs state bill on Middle Eastern and North African data inclusion
- Mission Viejo moves forward with new regulations on group and sober living homes
- Local gems shine at Casa Romantica’s ‘Gems of California Impressionism’ exhibition
- Knott’s Boysenberry Festival turns 10
- California’s coast and the Los Angeles River flow in art on display at Hilbert Museum
Forum
- Apodaca: Ongoing misinformation about MMR vaccinations flies in the face of facts, imperils children
- Mailbag: Spreading political misinformation from dais does not serve Huntington Beach residents
