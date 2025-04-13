Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, April 13, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Lasting legacies: O.C.’s trailblazing women given the spotlight in special cemetery tour
- Chapman students face discipline over megaphone use during ‘protect DEI’ protest
- Plans for a traffic bridge at Costa Mesa’s Gisler Avenue may be nixed after 60+ years
Inside
- Laguna Beach begins process of renewing tourism marketing district
- Garden Grove moves forward with plan to build townhomes on Baptist church site
- In-N-Out, Dutch Bros, Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Beach Boulevard in Anaheim
- Success tastes sweet for Huntington Beach teen running dessert shop
- Spring for Easter brunch at these O.C. restaurants
Forum
- Apodaca: Education cuts reveal an ‘outrage we can’t afford to ignore’
- Mailbag: Huntington Beach voters will decide fate of city’s libraries
