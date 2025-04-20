Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, April 20, 2025
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Favorable conditions forecast for 77th Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race
- 3 Irvine city officials honor Planned Parenthood after chamber rescinds award
- Visa cancellations hit international students at Orange County college campuses
- Fountain Valley to allow hand-painted installations for Art on a Box program
Inside
- Santa Ana poised to take action against businesses labeled ‘drug dens’
- San Clemente readies search for offshore sand as OCTA rail plan gains permit
- The Clothesline Project in Orange County gives survivors a way to make their voices heard
- South County Pet Expo returns for eighth year
- Pop (art) goes punk at Fullerton Museum Center
Forum
- Commentary: Before they open a book: the politicization of Orange County’s public libraries
- Mailbag: Sad Huntington Beach won’t be an L.A. Olympic venue
