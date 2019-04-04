Man charged with murder in bicyclist’s death in Huntington Beach crash

A Garden Grove man was charged with murder in the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Huntington Beach.
Victor Manuel Romero, 25, was charged Wednesday with one count of murder, court records show.
The bicyclist, Raymond Macdonald, 33, who was thought to be homeless, was riding in the area of Adams Avenue and Beach Boulevard when the crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. A vehicle traveling west on Adams struck the bicycle and left the scene, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.
An abandoned BMW was later found crashed a few blocks away. After searching the car, police said they found vehicle information that led them to Romero, who was later arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run.
He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $1 million, according to jail records.
Romero is scheduled to appear in court April 19, court records show.