New Orange Coast College president sees community colleges as her calling

Now, with a trifecta of collegiate degrees — bachelor’s and master’s in psychology from Cal State Long Beach and a doctorate of philosophy from Loyola University Chicago — and 30 years of working with community colleges, Suarez has been named the new president of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. Her contract was approved by the Coast Community College District board of trustees on April 17. She will take over July 1 from interim President Kevin Ballinger, who will return to his previous role as vice president of instruction.