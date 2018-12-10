Series of armed robberies hits businesses in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Irvine

Authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies that occurred Sunday night at businesses in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Irvine.
The three robberies began at a gas station in Irvine, where a man pointed a gun at a clerk and took cash, authorities said.
Then at about 9:30 p.m., a man entered a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Huntington Beach and pulled a gun after asking for food.
About an hour later, authorities said, an Arco gas station was robbed along Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa.
A detailed description of the robber in each case was unavailable. Police believe they may be related.
After the Costa Mesa hold-up, authorities searched a nearby motel but didn’t find a suspect.
Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report. This article will be updated with further details as they are available.