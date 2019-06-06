Around Town: Wooden Boat Festival coming to Newport Beach this weekend

The annual Wooden Boat Festival will bring music, food, boat tours, artists and other exhibits to Newport Beach this weekend.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and a boat parade is slated for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona Del Mar.
There will be free tours aboard the Wild Goose, the 136-foot yacht that once belonged to John Wayne.
Free parking is available at 1600 Newport Center Drive and a shuttle will be provided to bring people to the club.
Tickets are $5. Children under 12 are free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2WQehov.
Costa Mesa’s St. John the Baptist to hold festival
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Costa Mesa will host its annual Baker Street Bash festival Friday to Sunday to raise money to expand its school and parish facilities.
The festival will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 1015 Baker St., Costa Mesa. For more information, or a schedule of events, visit bit.ly/2Wgj2Dn.
150 job vendors coming to OC Fair & Event Center for annual Orange County Hiring Fair
More than 5,000 job seekers are expected to flock to the annual Orange County Hiring Fair on Friday in Costa Mesa.
The event will feature 150 job vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
The event is free. For more information, visit ochiringfair.com.
Beachfest coming to Huntington Beach Pier
Beachfest will bring live music and skate demonstrations to Huntington Beach Pier from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Organized by the Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa, the event will feature music from Kings Kaleidoscope, Propaganda, Enterline, Live DJ’s and Lily Jo.
There will be skate demos from pro skaters Steve Caballero, Josh Harmony, Richard Mulder and Brian Sumner.
For more information, visit cccm.com.
World Oceans Day events scheduled in Laguna, Huntington Beach
A World Oceans Day beach cleanup will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Aliso Beach Park, 31131 South Pacific Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach.
The event was organized by clothing company Vitamin A and environmental nonprofit 5 Gyres.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2wBX4QU.
Orange County Coastkeeper will host a World Oceans Day beach cleanup of its own from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington State Beach, 21601 Pacific Coast Hwy.
For more information, visit coastkeeper.org.
World Oceans Day is an international event aimed at ocean conservation.
UC Irvine Anti-Cancer Challenge to raise awareness
The third annual UC Irvine Anti-Cancer Challenge bike ride will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldrich Park on the school campus.
Complimentary parking will be available at a parking structure at 311 West Peltason Drive.
The community event is meant to raise awareness for cancer and there will be 14-mile, 35-mile, 60-mile and 100-mile bicycle rides and 5K and 10K run/walks.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2veIpKN.
Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce to host Dads and Daughters hair and makeup event
Fathers can learn to braid their daughters’ hair at a Dads and Daughters hair and makeup event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce offices, 1700 Adams Ave.
Employees from Blonde Beachcomber and Nars Cosmetics will provide tips at the free event.
Donations will be accepted, with the proceeds going to benefit the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Save Our Youth.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2WjEAPB.
Hundreds will dress in produce costumes to benefit critically ill children
Hundreds of people are expected to gather Sunday at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza in an effort to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed in fruit and vegetable costumes.
The “Huntington Peach” event will benefit the children and families of Miracles for Kids, a Tustin-based nonprofit that supports poor families that have a critically ill child.
Tickets range from $10 to $28. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For tickets or more information, visit bit.ly/2EXg01f.
Costa Mesa Bridal Show coming to OC Fair & Event Center
The Costa Mesa Bridal Show will feature 150 wedding vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
The amassed vendors will hail from across the nuptial-planning spectrum — including photographers, entertainers, event venues, invitations, florists, bridal salons, beauty services, tuxedos, event lighting and event designers.
Attendees can meet with wedding professionals, attend fashion shows and purchase a gown.
Each bride and couple will receive a shopping bag and guide, complimentary publications and personalized peel-n-stick labels.
To register, visit bit.ly/2XvjUpd.
Laguna Beach seal rescue organization to host summer camp
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach will offer a weekly summer camp for children starting Monday and running until Aug. 16.
Camp Pinniped will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Fridays throughout the season.
Kids will learn how the center’s animal care team rehabilitates seals and sea lions by taking part in activities such as weighing fish, preparing fish smoothies and cleaning pens.
One week of enrollment costs $350. Children must be 8 to 13 years old.
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.
For more information, visit pacificmmc.org/camp-pinniped.
Recurring monthly beach cleanups in Huntington Beach slated throughout summer
Starting Monday, Visit Huntington Beach will host beach cleanups the second Monday of each month throughout the summer.
Each event will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at Huntington State Beach at Magnolia Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
Other cleanups will be held on July 8 and Aug. 12.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2XCLKA5.
Costa Mesa event to feature update on Orange County Fair
Kathy Kramer, chief executive of the OC Fair & Event Center, will provide an update on this year’s fair during an event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Millennium Barn at Centennial Farm, 88 Fair Drive.
It costs $30 for Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce members and $40 for non-members. Each attendee will receive a ticket to the Orange County Fair.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Wnj6kK.
Laguna Beach Unified School District seeking community input on board meeting live streams
The Laguna Beach Unified School District board of trustees decided on May 14 to put the live-streaming of district board meetings on hold while staff researches options for closed captions so that the district could remain compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The district is now seeking input from community members on whether or not there is interest in continuing to live stream the meetings while staff is investigating potential options for simultaneous closed captions.
District staff are seeking community input through Thoughtexchange, an online discussion platform that allows participants to anonymously share and rate thoughts on the topic. To access the exchange in English, community members can visit bit.ly/2XtY8Cg and the Spanish version is available at bit.ly/2Xybwp4.
Like Totally Festival promoter says he’s working to reschedule
The promoter of the Like Totally Festival, which was to have featured a day of concerts by ’80s musical stars at Huntington State Beach on May 11 before it was canceled the day before, says he is working to reschedule the show — possibly at a different venue.
Scott Tucker of Sellout Productions told the Orange County Register that the fourth annual festival had to be canceled when the required inspection of the stage by a third-party engineer couldn’t happen in time because of a “miscommunication” between him and other vendors.
The festival earlier had lost its headliner, the Bangles, due to what the band called “unforeseen circumstances.”
Tucker told the Register that he’s contacted Public Image Ltd., the Romantics, ABC and some of the other bands on the original bill about playing a new date. Tickets from the canceled festival will be honored at a rescheduled show and refunds will be issued to those who can’t make it, he said.
$1-million grant will help restore Newport’s Big Canyon
The Big Canyon Wetlands Restoration Project in Newport Beach has received $1 million from the federal government by way of the California State Coastal Conservancy to restore 9.6 acres of coastal wetlands and uplands draining to Upper Newport Bay.
Specifically, the project will restore and enhance 1,000 feet of channel and instream habitat, 5.8 acres of riparian scrub, half an acre of meadow and 3.3 acres of coastal sage scrub.
The grant follows up on the Newport City Council’s January approval of a plan to clear out more overgrown invasive species in the 60-acre Big Canyon Nature Park as part of a continuing effort to bring the city-owned park back to health.
The city is working with the nonprofit Newport Bay Conservancy on the project. Goals include stabilizing the creek and floodplain with flood control measures and improving trails.
Laguna Beach Community Development receives award from American Planning Assn.
The Laguna Beach Community Development Department recently received an award recognizing “outstanding achievement in the planning field,” according to a news release.
The department earned the award for its work on two policy documents — the landscape and scenic highways element of the general plan and its accompanying resource document — which were adopted in November.
The Ranch at Laguna Beach brings back Junior Explorers camp program
The Junior Explorers youth camp program will allow children to explore the Ranch resort and surrounding nature for two months during the summer.
The camp offers outdoor games and activities featuring gardening, plein air art, nature hikes and class with the Orange County Bird of Prey Center.
Junior Explorers will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday from June 26 to Aug. 31. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 are invited to participate for a cost of $40 per child per day.
For more information, call (949) 499-2271, ext. 1 or visit theranchlb.com/fun/junior-explorers.
Montage Laguna Beach launches 2019 Wine & Spirits Series
The first event of the 2019 Wine & Spirits Series will feature a rosé brunch at the Montage Laguna Beach’s Ocean Lawn on Sunday.
The VieVité Rosé, a Côtes de Provence wine from St. Tropez, will be the featured drink, paired with a brunch curated by the resort’s kitchen.
The brunch will take place Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $140 per guest, exclusive of tax and gratuity. For reservations, call (949) 715-6420.
Newport Beach civic leaders to speak at community event
Newport Beach City Councilman Marshall Duffield and Harbormaster Kurt Borsting will be featured speakers at a community event from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.
Duffield will discuss his more than four years on the council, while Borsting will talk about his vision for the new Harbor Department.
For more information, visit speakupnewport.com.
Airport noise to be discussed at Newport Beach community event
A Newport Beach community event will feature a discussion on city efforts to stop the expansion and noise from John Wayne Airport.
The program, presented by City Councilman Jeff Herdman, will run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on June 13 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive in Corona del Mar.
Also at the meeting, representatives of various local politicians like county Supervisor Michelle Steel and Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) will provide updates.
For more information, visit CdMChamber.com.
‘Sidewalk CPR’ training offered in Laguna Beach Friday
The Laguna Beach Fire Department is offering a free public workshop on how to save a life by giving CPR.
Firefighters and medical professionals from the Orange County Emergency Medical Services Agency and the American Heart Assn. will lead the hands-only training from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Main Beach Cobblestones.
For more information about the training, contact Api Weinert at aweinert@lagunabeachcity.net or call (949) 497-0700
Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to offer summer preschool program
Children ages 3 and 4 are invited to participate in art, music, dance, sports and wellness activities this summer with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s summer preschool program.
“We are really excited to be able to offer this special program so that our precious young ones do not experience a summer learning loss,” said club Chief Executive Pam Estes in a news release.
The program will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, June 24 through Aug. 16. The fee is $225 per week plus a $25 registration fee. For more information, contact Addie at (949) 715-7669 or addiem@bgclaguna.org or visit bgclagunabeach.org.
Ocean View School District schools recognized by honor roll program
Six schools from the Ocean View School District were recently named to this year’s Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for “high achievement in student success,” joining 1,834 schools statewide.
The schools are Circle View Elementary, College View Elementary, Golden View Elementary, Spring View Elementary, Star View Elementary and Vista View Middle School.
The honor roll program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, identifies high-performing schools in the country.
“We commend these students and educators for demonstrating such high achievement and being honored by the Educational Results Partnership,” OVSD Supt.t Carol Hansen said in a press release. “This recognition demonstrates the Ocean View community’s focus on students and commitment to our core values of innovation, integrity and equity.”
State assemblywoman recognizes Costa Mesa nonprofit
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) recently recognized the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Save Our Youth for its years of service to local children and teens.
Mary Cappellini, director of development and board member of SOY, was presented with a resolution Wednesday honoring the organization’s contributions.
“For 25 years, SOY has worked with our local teens — opening doors, creating opportunities and transforming lives,” Petrie-Norris said. “I’m thrilled to be able to honor Mary and her team today — what a powerful force for positive change.”
Balboa Bay Club awards scholarships to 24 Newport Mesa students
The Balboa Bay Club recently awarded $120,000 in scholarships to 24 graduating seniors from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.
The 24 winners are Costa Mesa High School graduates Kevin Cortez, Ethan Gay, Emma Erskine, Han Nguyen, Amber Lee, and Samantha Filner; Corona del Mar high school graduates Angela Pham, Grant Glessing, Jacob Krantz, Hailey Glenn, Bridgid Kennelly and Alex Kermani; Estancia High School graduates Cosette Terriquez, Victor Jacinto, Ulises Abundis, Natalie Hutchinson, Jake Alai and Jennifer Neri and Newport Harbor High School graduates Stephanie Correa, Scott Mais, Jose Ortiz, Alina Aguirre, Mia Matsunami and Brian Bailey.
The club has now awarded about $1.7 million in total grants.
Money raised for Laguna Beach Youth Shelter
The Laguna Beach Youth Shelter will be one of the recipients of more than $80,000 that the Orange County nonprofit Waymakers raised at a recent charity golf tournament.
The shelter is part of Waymakers’ counseling and support programs.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2EXhmZF.