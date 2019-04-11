Newport council OKs plan to ease parking requirements in Balboa Village; state review next

The Balboa Village Parking Management Overlay District is intended to eliminate required off-street parking for new or expanded offices, retail establishments and restaurants, maintain existing off-street parking facilities and allow shared use of parking facilities in the densely developed corner of the peninsula. It would not exempt some uses — such as churches, schools, hotels, yacht clubs, boat yards and boat charters — that the city says typically have a high demand for parking. It also would not apply to residential uses.