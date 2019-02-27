Man arrested in stabbings of 2 men at bar and assault on woman at beach in H.B.

Two Huntington Beach men were injured in a stabbing at a downtown bar, police said.
Officers responded to the Cliffs in the 400 block of 17th Street at about 7:20 p.m. Monday and found the men with stab wounds, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.
A 70-year-old victim suffered a neck wound and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other victim, 68, suffered a hand wound and also was transported for treatment, police said.
The attacker fled on foot, police said.
Afterward, a woman was assaulted on the city beach near Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway, police said. She was uninjured.
A suspect in both incidents was eventually found on the beach near lifeguard Tower 24 near Goldenwest Street, where he surrendered, police said.
Lamont Waters, 25, was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000, according to police and jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, jail records show.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Police Department hotline at (714) 375-5066.