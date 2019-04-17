DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Illegal 600-foot trail cuts through Newport’s Buck Gully Reserve

By
Apr 17, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Illegal 600-foot trail cuts through Newport’s Buck Gully Reserve
The city of Newport Beach discovered an unauthorized trail, shown in green and red, branching off the main Buck Gully Trail near the Poppy Avenue trailhead in late March. (Courtesy of city of Newport Beach)

Newport Beach is assessing the damage from an illegal trail in the protected Buck Gully Reserve.

The 600-foot path, which the city discovered in late March, splits off from the main trail near the Poppy Avenue trailhead and slices down the south-facing slope, cutting a couple of short switchbacks before terminating not far from residential backyards off Isabella Terrace.

Advertisement

The city, which owns and manages the 300-acre wilderness reserve, has blocked the unauthorized trail and is using drones to study the damage.

The city also has contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Coastal Commission, Natural Communities Coalition and Orange County to discuss enforcement and restoration.

Advertisement

Buck Gully Reserve features popular hiking and biking trails and is home to several federally protected animals and plants in a canyon straddling Corona del Mar and Newport Coast.

Advertisement
Advertisement