Corona del Mar shoppers to get extra hour for on-street parking

By
Jul 10, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Visitors stroll along East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar's commercial district in 2016. (File Photo)

Parking in Corona del Mar’s commercial area could get a little easier after the Newport Beach City Council extended the on-street time limit from one hour to two.

The council unanimously agreed to the extension Tuesday on the heels of a 2018 study that concluded that an hour isn’t long enough for patrons of the many salons and restaurants in the area, resulting in spillover onto residential streets where there isn’t a time limit.

The Corona del Mar Business Improvement District and Corona del Mar Residents Assn. supported the extension along East Coast Highway and adjacent side streets between Acacia Avenue and Seaward Road.

Committee appointments

The council also added to its committees Tuesday with the following appointments:

Finance Committee: Joe Stapleton, William Collopy, Larry Tucker and John Reed

Aviation Committee: Sharon Ray, Cameron Verdi and Roger Ham

Ad Hoc Committee on Short Term Lodging: Mayor Diane Dixon and council members Joy Brenner and Jeff Herdman

Library Lecture Hall Design Committee: Dixon, Karen Clark, Jill Johnson-Tucker, Janet Ray and Matthew Witte

