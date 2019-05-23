2 pedestrians, including one in a wheelchair, are hurt in Costa Mesa collision involving dump truck

Costa Mesa police are investigating an incident in which two pedestrians were injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision involving a dump truck, authorities said.
One of the pedestrians was in a wheelchair, police said.
Police said a female pedestrian was severely injured and a male pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred just before 4 p.m. on Anaheim Avenue between 19th and Plumer streets.
Further details were not immediately available.
Police requested that anyone with information about the case call investigators at (714) 754-5264.