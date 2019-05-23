DAILY PILOT

2 pedestrians, including one in a wheelchair, are hurt in Costa Mesa collision involving dump truck

By
May 23, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Two pedestrians were injured Wednesday in a collision involving a dump truck on Anaheim Avenue in Costa Mesa, police said. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa police are investigating an incident in which two pedestrians were injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision involving a dump truck, authorities said.

One of the pedestrians was in a wheelchair, police said.

Police said a female pedestrian was severely injured and a male pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred just before 4 p.m. on Anaheim Avenue between 19th and Plumer streets.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police requested that anyone with information about the case call investigators at (714) 754-5264.

