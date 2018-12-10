DNA from 1979 Fountain Valley rape and hammer murder matches the man convicted, authorities say

A DNA test performed on evidence from the scene of the 1979 rape and murder of a woman in her Fountain Valley home confirmed that the the man convicted in the case was in fact responsible, authorities said.
Family members and an attorney for William Lee Evins, who died in prison in 2013 — 28 years after pleading guilty — said in July this year that they believed he was not guilty of the May 1979 slaying of Joan Anderson, 28. They said they believed the prolific Golden State Killer was the true killer.
Prosecutors alleged Evins broke into Anderson’s home, raped her and beat her to death with a hammer.
The Orange County district attorney’s office partnered with the Camille Hill Innocence Review Panel to revisit the case, the district attorney’s office said Friday. DNA evidence confirmed that Evins was guilty, authorities said.
“A DNA profile obtained from the evidence was uploaded to the state DNA database,” according to a statement from the DA’s office. “On Dec. 4, 2018, law enforcement was notified by the California Department of Justice that the profile matched that of William Evins, the convicted offender.”
Evins, who was 25 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1985 and received a sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.
Evins knew Anderson, a wife and mother, because he had been doing work at her family’s home, officials said.
Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.