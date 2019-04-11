DAILY PILOT

Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of woman in Huntington Beach

By
Apr 11, 2019 | 10:45 AM
A Covina man was charged in connection with the stabbing of a Huntington Beach woman at Main Street and Walnut Avenue on April 2, court records show. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)

A 19-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of a woman in downtown Huntington Beach.

Dominic Piraino of Covina was charged April 5 with the two felony counts, along with sentencing enhancement allegations of use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury, court records show.

The stabbing occurred April 2 after a dispute. A witness captured the altercation in a graphic cellphone video that appears to show a woman kicking the side of a car and a man leaning out the passenger window and thrusting himself toward her.

The two appear to struggle before the woman walks away from the vehicle with what looks like the handle of a knife protruding from her abdomen.

Officers responded to Main Street and Walnut Avenue at 10:30 p.m. and found a woman with a knife in her abdomen, police said. Piraino and another man were arrested shortly after midnight.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Piraino was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned April 19, according to court records.

The other suspect, Brandon Lebrun, 23, of Glendora, was released, police said, and hasn’t been charged.

