Newport Beach man arrested after chase and standoff has history of criminal convictions across the country, court records say

On Feb. 21, Bloustine was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for violating terms of his parole. He was released March 2 but did not report to probation authorities within 24 hours, court documents said. This month, according to the petition for the arrest warrant, Bloustine told a probation officer that he had signed himself into treatment at two different Malibu-based programs, but after contacting the facilities, the officer determined that Bloustine wasn’t in their care. On April 9, the probationer told Bloustine that the court would be informed that he was not in compliance with the terms of his parole, court documents said.