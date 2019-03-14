Two charged in college admissions scandal resign from Sage Hill’s board

Two of the parents charged in connection with the wide-reaching college admissions cheating scandal have resigned from Sage Hill School’s board of trustees, a school official said Thursday.
“I can confirm that Michelle Janavs and Doug Hodge have resigned from the Board of Trustees at Sage Hill School,” Torrey Olins, the Newport Coast private school’s director of communications and marketing, said in an email Thursday.
Hodge, of Laguna Beach, is the former chief executive of Newport Beach-based Pacific Investment Management Co., or PIMCO. He is accused of paying bribes to get two of his children into USC as part of the admissions bribery scandal.
The Boston Globe reported that Hodge, 61, was released Wednesday on $500,000 bond after briefly appearing in federal court in Boston, where he did not enter a plea on charges that include conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Janavs, a Newport Beach resident and a former executive in her family’s food manufacturing business, allegedly used bribery to get her two daughters into preferred schools, including USC.