Full coverage: Dozens charged — including Hollywood actresses — in connection with college admissions scheme

College cheating scandal snares actresses, CEOs and coaches; alleged mastermind pleads guilty
Dozens have been indicted, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, in a scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.
Rick Singer promised wealthy teens elite colleges, even if they didn’t have the grades
William “Rick” Singer promised to help high school students get into elite colleges that seemed unattainable given their grades and test scores.
USC fires administrator and coach arrested in college admissions fraud scheme
USC senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel and water polo coach Jovan Vavic were fired Tuesday after being indicted for their alleged roles in a college admissions fraud scheme.
UCLA men’s soccer coach placed on leave after indictment in college admissions scam
Longtime UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo was placed on leave by the school Tuesday morning after being indicted as part of a widespread corruption scheme involving the admission of students to top universities using falsified test scores and athletic profiles.
Inside the audacious college scheme to get kids of the rich and famous into elite schools
Federal prosecutors dubbed their investigation “Operation Varsity Blue” and said it blew the lid off a massive fraud scheme aimed at getting the children of the rich and powerful into elite universities.
Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s projects under scrutiny amid college exam scandal
Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among dozens indicted by federal prosecutors on Tuesday in connection with an elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges. Will the charges affect their current and upcoming projects?
Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s daughter snared in scandal, is rising social media star
Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is an influencer whose digital presence boasts make-up tutorials, fashion-week appearances and vlogging around the University of Southern California, where she is a student.
College admissions and testing fraud scheme: Indictment
Federal prosecutors have alleged a nationwide conspiracy involving cheating on college entrance exams. Here are documents unsealed in the case.
College admissions and testing fraud scheme: Charging document
Charging documents are released as federal prosecutors indicted dozens of people — including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — in connection with an elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.