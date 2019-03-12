Advertisement

Full coverage: Dozens charged — including Hollywood actresses — in connection with college admissions scheme

Mar 12, 2019 | 1:21 PM
College cheating scandal snares actresses, CEOs and coaches; alleged mastermind pleads guilty

Dozens have been indicted, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, in a scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.

By , , and
Mar 12, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Rick Singer promised wealthy teens elite colleges, even if they didn’t have the grades

William “Rick” Singer promised to help high school students get into elite colleges that seemed unattainable given their grades and test scores.

By
Mar 12, 2019 | 2:20 PM
USC fires administrator and coach arrested in college admissions fraud scheme

USC senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel and water polo coach Jovan Vavic were fired Tuesday after being indicted for their alleged roles in a college admissions fraud scheme.

By
Mar 12, 2019 | 3:05 PM
UCLA men’s soccer coach placed on leave after indictment in college admissions scam

Longtime UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo was placed on leave by the school Tuesday morning after being indicted as part of a widespread corruption scheme involving the admission of students to top universities using falsified test scores and athletic profiles.

By
Mar 12, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Inside the audacious college scheme to get kids of the rich and famous into elite schools

Federal prosecutors dubbed their investigation “Operation Varsity Blue” and said it blew the lid off a massive fraud scheme aimed at getting the children of the rich and powerful into elite universities.

By and
Mar 12, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s projects under scrutiny amid college exam scandal

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among dozens indicted by federal prosecutors on Tuesday in connection with an elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges. Will the charges affect their current and upcoming projects?

By Ashley Lee
Mar 12, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s daughter snared in scandal, is rising social media star

Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is an influencer whose digital presence boasts make-up tutorials, fashion-week appearances and vlogging around the University of Southern California, where she is a student.

By
Mar 12, 2019 | 2:00 PM
College admissions and testing fraud scheme: Indictment

Federal prosecutors have alleged a nationwide conspiracy involving cheating on college entrance exams. Here are documents unsealed in the case.

College admissions and testing fraud scheme: Charging document

Charging documents are released as federal prosecutors indicted dozens of people — including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — in connection with an elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.

